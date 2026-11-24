CMAT 2027 registration opens for AICTE-affiliated management programs online
Thinking about B-school next year? Registration for CMAT 2027 is now open!
This exam gets you into management programs offered by AICTE-affiliated and participating institutions.
You can sign up online at cmat.nta.nic.in until December 20, 2026.
CMAT fee deadlines and exam date
You've got until December 21, 2026, to pay the fee (or December 25, 2026, if you don't mind a late fee).
Need to fix something? The correction window runs from December 26-28, 2026.
The three-hour, computer-based test happens on February 11, 2027, covering Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Admit cards drop February 4, 2027.
Don't forget to check the official info bulletin for all details!