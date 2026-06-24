CMIE flags shift to power data centers and nuclear energy
India's major investments are now all about power, data centers, and nuclear energy, while manufacturing is losing steam.
The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) says capex was strong at the start of FY26 but slowed down by March 2026.
Mahesh Vyas from CMIE points out that this shift shows where India's priorities are heading.
FY26 investments could hit ₹25L/cr
Manufacturing growth has dropped off, with net fixed assets rising just 7% by March 2026 compared to 16% last September: manufacturing itself managed only 4%.
Most new investment proposals in early FY27 went into nuclear projects (especially in Maharashtra) and data centers; together, these made up a huge 80% of fresh investments.
According to Miren Lodha, Senior Director at Crisil Intelligence, total investments for FY26 could hit ₹25 lakh crore, led by renewables, oil and gas, semiconductors, and defense.