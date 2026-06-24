CMIE flags shift to power data centers and nuclear energy

FY26 investments could hit ₹25L/cr

Manufacturing growth has dropped off, with net fixed assets rising just 7% by March 2026 compared to 16% last September: manufacturing itself managed only 4%.

Most new investment proposals in early FY27 went into nuclear projects (especially in Maharashtra) and data centers; together, these made up a huge 80% of fresh investments.

According to Miren Lodha, Senior Director at Crisil Intelligence, total investments for FY26 could hit ₹25 lakh crore, led by renewables, oil and gas, semiconductors, and defense.