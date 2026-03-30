CMPDI IPO debuts Monday with modest subscription and cautious expectations

CMPDI IPO priced ₹163-₹172, institutions oversubscribe

Out of 7.98 crore shares on offer, bids came in for 8.37 crore—mostly from institutional buyers who oversubscribed their share by over three times.

Regular investors weren't as keen: noninstitutional and retail categories saw only 27% and 33% of their quotas filled, respectively.

Shares are priced at ₹163 to ₹172 each, putting CMPDI's top valuation at ₹12,280.8 crore.