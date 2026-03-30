CMPDI IPO debuts Monday with modest subscription and cautious expectations
CMPDI, the consulting arm of Coal India, is making its stock market debut this Monday.
The IPO got just enough interest (subscribed 1.05 times), with big investors (QIBs) showing up most.
Still, with a slim 3% gray-market premium and a cautious vibe in the markets lately, no one's expecting major first-day fireworks.
CMPDI IPO priced ₹163-₹172, institutions oversubscribe
Out of 7.98 crore shares on offer, bids came in for 8.37 crore—mostly from institutional buyers who oversubscribed their share by over three times.
Regular investors weren't as keen: noninstitutional and retail categories saw only 27% and 33% of their quotas filled, respectively.
Shares are priced at ₹163 to ₹172 each, putting CMPDI's top valuation at ₹12,280.8 crore.
CMPDI diversifies into minerals and renewables
CMPDI isn't just about coal—they're branching out into minerals and renewables to grow beyond Coal India projects.
But with global tensions making markets jittery and other recent IPOs struggling to impress, it's a wait-and-watch moment for this listing too.