CMR Green IPO allotment today: How to check status online
What's the story
CMR Green Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) has attracted strong investor interest. The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from June 3-5, with a price band of ₹182-192 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹630.88 crore from an offer-for-sale of 3.29 crore equity shares. Now, all eyes are on today's allotment date and subsequent listing on June 10.
Procedure
IPO was subscribed 127 times
Once the share allotment basis is finalized, CMR Green Technologies will credit equity shares to eligible allotment holders' demat accounts on June 9. Refunds for unsuccessful bidders will also be processed on the same day. The company's shares are set to debut on both BSE and NSE exchanges on June 10. The IPO was subscribed 127.07 times in total, with retail individual investors subscribing 27.08 times and non-institutional investors (NII) segment subscribing 172.35 times.
Online check
How to check allotment status
Investors can check their allotment status online via BSE, NSE websites or Kfin Technologies's official portal. For BSE, visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and select 'Equity' in the Issue Type dropdown menu. Then choose 'CMR Green Technologies Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown menu and enter either Application No. or PAN to verify by ticking on 'I am not robot.' For NSE, go to https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids and follow similar steps as above after selecting 'Equity and SME IPO bids.'
GMP
What is the gray market trend?
In the unlisted market, CMR Green Technologies' shares are commanding a strong gray market premium (GMP) of ₹71 per share as of today. The current GMP suggests an estimated stock price of ₹263 apiece, which is nearly 37% higher than the issue price of ₹192 per share.