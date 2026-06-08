CMR Green IPO allotment today: How to check status online

Online check

How to check allotment status

Investors can check their allotment status online via BSE, NSE websites or Kfin Technologies's official portal. For BSE, visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and select 'Equity' in the Issue Type dropdown menu. Then choose 'CMR Green Technologies Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown menu and enter either Application No. or PAN to verify by ticking on 'I am not robot.' For NSE, go to https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids and follow similar steps as above after selecting 'Equity and SME IPO bids.'