CNG prices hiked again, Delhi crosses ₹80/kg in 2 days

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has raised compressed natural gas (CNG) prices by ₹1 per kg across its network in Delhi-NCR. This is the second increase in just two days, adding to the financial burden on commuters. The new rate for CNG in Delhi is now ₹80.09 per kg, while it costs ₹88.70 per kg in Noida and Ghaziabad and ₹84.12 per kg in Gurugram.

Price comparison A look at the previous hike The latest hike comes as a ₹1 increase on top of the ₹2 per kg rise announced on May 15. That revision had pushed Delhi's CNG rate to ₹79.09 per kg at that time, which is now surpassed by the current adjustment. This hike also comes on the heels of a wider fuel price adjustment by the central government, which raised petrol and diesel prices by around ₹3/liter each on May 15.

Market impact Global crude oil prices surge amid Iran conflict The recent fuel price hikes come amid a spike in global crude oil prices due to the Iran conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Global crude prices have reportedly jumped over 50% since late February after tensions escalated in the region. Despite this, retail fuel prices in India had remained largely unchanged for months as the government tried to shield consumers from higher energy costs.

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