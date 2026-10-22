Coal India and BHEL start ₹25,000cr gasification plant in Odisha

This plant will make 0.66 million tons of ammonium nitrate every year, by converting coal into synthesis gas.

BHEL is handling the main gasification work, while L&T is in charge of making ammonia and nitrates.

With Coal India owning 51% and BHEL 49%, the joint venture aims to reduce import dependence on products such as ammonia, urea, methanol and natural gas.

The project is targeted for commissioning by September 2029, supporting energy security.