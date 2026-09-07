Coal India boosts daily output 35% to 1.83mt, ministry says
Business
Coal India just boosted its daily coal production by 35%, around 1.83 million tons (mt) on September 6, 2026, up from the rain-hit start of the month.
Better mining conditions and fixed-up transport routes made this jump possible, according to the Coal Ministry.
Northern and South Eastern Coalfields surge
This surge is mostly thanks to Northern Coalfields and South Eastern Coalfields, which raised their own outputs by 61% and 33%.
With more coal on hand, daily deliveries to power plants also jumped by 24%, helping keep electricity flowing smoothly.
Plus, overburden removal (a sign of future mining) doubled, and more trains are now moving coal where it's needed.