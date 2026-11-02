Coal India hits record October supply, shares jump over 4%
Business
Coal India's stock shot up over 4% this week after the company hit its highest-ever monthly coal supply in October.
For the first time, it delivered more than 70 million tons in a month: 57.1 million tons went straight to power plants.
This surge pushed Coal India's market value close to ₹2.5 lakh crore, with shares nearing nearly ₹407.
Coal India averaged 310 trainloads daily
October's supply of 70.3 million tons beat its previous record and was up 19% from last year.
Even with unseasonal rainfall and the impact of a cyclone making things tricky, Coal India kept coal moving, averaging a record 310 trainloads per day for the power sector.
Its subsidiary, Mahanadi Coalfields, also crossed the 20 million-ton mark for the month, showing real resilience under pressure.