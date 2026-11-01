Coal India Limited October output 19.3% and offtake 18.7% rise
Business
Coal India Limited (CIL) just had a standout October 2026, boosting its coal production by 19.3% compared to last year.
The company mined 67.2 million tons, up from 56.4 million tons, and also moved more coal out: offtake rose 18.7% to hit 70.3 million tons.
Coal India subsidiaries lift output
A lot of this growth comes from CIL's subsidiaries stepping up their game.
Western Coalfields led with a massive 64.7% jump in output, while Central and Eastern Coalfields both saw solid increases of over 25%.
Mahanadi Coalfields also grew by about one-fourth, though Northern Coalfields slipped slightly this time around.
Overall, most regions helped push CIL's numbers higher in October.