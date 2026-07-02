Coal India Limited raises June power supply 5.9% to 51.44MT
Coal India Limited (CIL) has stepped up its game, delivering 5.9% more coal to the power sector in June 2026 compared to last year, totaling 51.44 million tons, thanks to higher electricity demand during the hot months.
For April to June, CIL's total supply to power plants hit 154.75 million tons, marking a steady rise as India's energy needs keep growing.
Overall coal deliveries up 7.5%
CIL didn't just focus on power plants; overall coal deliveries jumped 7.5% in June, and supplies to industries outside the regulated sector shot up nearly 15%.
The company also improved its logistics, upgrading connections and moving inventory faster, which helped boost supplies through its first-mile connectivity infrastructure by 23%.
With these efforts, CIL says it's on track for its big production and supply goals this year.