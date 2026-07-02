Coal India Limited raises June power supply 5.9% to 51.44MT

Overall coal deliveries up 7.5%

CIL didn't just focus on power plants; overall coal deliveries jumped 7.5% in June, and supplies to industries outside the regulated sector shot up nearly 15%.

The company also improved its logistics, upgrading connections and moving inventory faster, which helped boost supplies through its first-mile connectivity infrastructure by 23%.

With these efforts, CIL says it's on track for its big production and supply goals this year.