Coal India posts July output 50.4 MT and offtake +17.4%
Business
Coal India just posted some big numbers for July 2026: production rose 8.4% to 50.4 million metric tons, and coal offtake (basically, how much was sent out) shot up by 17.4% compared to a year earlier.
So it was a strong month for the company.
Coal India subsidiaries show mixed results
Central Coalfields Limited led the way with a huge 56.9% boost in July production, while others like SECL and ECL also saw solid gains.
But not everyone had a great month: Mahanadi Coalfields's output actually dropped more than 10%, even though its shipments increased.
Looking at April through July overall, CIL's total production is still down 4.3%, but more coal is being moved out than before, a sign that demand or strategy might be shifting within the company's different branches.