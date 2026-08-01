Coal India posts July output 50.4 MT and offtake +17.4%

Central Coalfields Limited led the way with a huge 56.9% boost in July production, while others like SECL and ECL also saw solid gains.

But not everyone had a great month: Mahanadi Coalfields's output actually dropped more than 10%, even though its shipments increased.

Looking at April through July overall, CIL's total production is still down 4.3%, but more coal is being moved out than before, a sign that demand or strategy might be shifting within the company's different branches.