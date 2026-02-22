This Indian mine will become world's largest coal producer

Coal India 's Gevra mine in Chhattisgarh is on course to become the world's largest coal producer by next year. The mine, run by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India, is expected to produce 63 million tons (MT) of coal in 2027. This will surpass the output of US mines and make it the top coal-producing site globally.

Mine expansion Gevra already India's largest opencast coal mine The Gevra mine has been operational since 1981 and is already India's largest opencast coal mine. It is expected to produce 56MT this year and has already received environmental clearance for an expansion to a capacity of 70MT per annum. SECL's Chairman and Managing Director Harish Duhan confirmed that "by next year, only Gevra mine will be producing 63MT."

Production strategy SECL ready to meet production target of 56MT Duhan said SECL is fully prepared to meet the production target of 56MT from Gevra this fiscal year. He outlined four key resources needed for this ambitious target - land, machinery, manpower, and customer demand for coal dispatch. "Our team possesses all requisite resources," he said. The CMD also stressed on the availability of adequate land at site and all necessary equipment are in place with contracts awarded duly.

