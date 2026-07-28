Coal India shares slip over 3% despite 0.7% profit rise
Coal India's stock dropped over 3% this morning, landing at ₹414.65 on the National Stock Exchange after its Q1 FY27 results came out.
The company posted a tiny bump in net profit, up just 0.7% to ₹8,849.81 crore, but rising expenses and mixed financials left investors unimpressed, sparking selloffs.
Brokerages split on Coal India outlook
Brokerages aren't all on the same page about Coal India's outlook.
Jefferies is still optimistic, keeping a buy rating and pointing to possible volume recovery if power demand picks up during the weak monsoon.
Meanwhile, Citi, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley are more cautious with neutral ratings and price targets of ₹430, ₹430, and ₹420, respectively, highlighting worries like slow sales volumes, weaker auction prices, higher costs from wage revisions this fiscal year, and inventory build-up.