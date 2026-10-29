Coal India stockpile falls 49% over 6 months, deliveries up
Business
Coal India Limited just saw its coal stockpile drop by 49% in six months, falling from 130.28 million tons to about 66.58 million tons.
Why? They've been sending out more coal than they're making. Production slipped a bit, but deliveries actually went up by 7.6%.
Basically, the demand for coal is outpacing what they can supply right now.
Coal India units report mixed results
Not all of Coal India's branches are having the same experience. Northern Coalfields saw output fall by 16%, while South Eastern Coalfields managed to ramp up production.
Central Coalfields boosted its deliveries by 27%. Most of this coal is moving out by train (257 million tons in just six months), which shows how fast things are moving to keep up with growing energy needs.