Coal India to pay ₹1,03,000 performance-linked reward to workers
Business
Coal India is giving a performance-linked reward of ₹1,03,000 to each eligible worker for FY25—so if you show up and do your job, you're in.
This move will benefit about 2.09 lakh employees across Coal India and its subsidiaries.
BCCL gets SEBI nod for ₹15,000cr IPO
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), which supplies key coking coal for India's steel industry, secured SEBI's approval this week to go public.
The IPO is an offer-for-sale of 46.5 crore shares by Coal India—meaning no new shares are being created—and follows draft papers filed in June 2025.
Meanwhile, Coal India's stock closed at ₹389.20, down by ₹3.30, or 0.84%, on the BSE.