Coal India to pay ₹1,03,000 performance-linked reward to workers

BCCL gets SEBI nod for ₹15,000cr IPO

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), which supplies key coking coal for India's steel industry, secured SEBI's approval this week to go public.

The IPO is an offer-for-sale of 46.5 crore shares by Coal India—meaning no new shares are being created—and follows draft papers filed in June 2025.

Meanwhile, Coal India's stock closed at ₹389.20, down by ₹3.30, or 0.84%, on the BSE.