Coal India unit Mahanadi Coalfields IPO opens Thursday seeking ₹2,295cr
Mahanadi Coalfields, part of Coal India, is launching its IPO this Thursday, hoping to raise ₹2,295 crore (about $245.5 million).
Big names like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and LIC are already on board as anchor investors.
Coal India plans to sell up to 661.84 million shares, or a 10% stake, in Mahanadi Coalfields at ₹129 to ₹136 each.
The IPO closes Monday.
India monetization push to boost coal
This move is part of India's push to monetize state assets and boost local coal production as energy needs keep rising.
It's the third Coal India subsidiary to go public in 2026, with other major investors like HDFC Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund also joining in.
For anyone watching India's energy scene, or just curious about where big money is moving, this IPO signals how crucial domestic coal still is while renewables ramp up.