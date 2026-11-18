Mahanadi Coalfields, part of Coal India, is launching its IPO this Thursday, hoping to raise ₹2,295 crore (about $245.5 million).

Big names like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and LIC are already on board as anchor investors.

Coal India plans to sell up to 661.84 million shares, or a 10% stake, in Mahanadi Coalfields at ₹129 to ₹136 each.

The IPO closes Monday.