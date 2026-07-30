Coal India unveils ₹68,000cr FY27-FY30 plan for mining and infrastructure
Coal India is rolling out a huge ₹68,000 crore investment plan over four fiscal years from FY27 to FY30.
Most of this money will go into expanding mining capacity, upgrading infrastructure, and even adding solar power projects.
Over 80% of the budget is set aside for buying land (with proper resettlement), improving how coal gets moved, making mining operations more efficient, and solar projects.
B Sairam cites land rail machinery
Land acquisition takes up a big chunk, over one-third, since it's key for starting new mines or growing existing ones.
Coal India also plans to spend over ₹17,000 crore on better railroad links and corridors to move coal faster, plus another over ₹9,000 crore on heavy machinery upgrades.
Chairman B Sairam had earlier this week said in a statement, "Expenditures on land acquisition, development of coal evacuation infrastructure, and plant and machinery constitute the major components of our capital expenditure."