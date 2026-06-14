Modi government flags disappearance of 40L ton coal worth ₹1,600cr
What's the story
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has flagged the disappearance of 40 lakh tons of coal worth around ₹1,600 crore. The minister has urged an urgent inquiry into the matter at the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL). The company is already under financial strain due to unpaid dues exceeding ₹51,500 crore from the Telangana government.
Minister's appeal
Reddy's letter to Telangana CM
In a letter dated June 10, 2026, Reddy urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to investigate the matter. He pointed out that the alleged disappearance of coal has caused a significant financial loss to SCCL. The minister stressed that these allegations could further destabilize SCCL's finances given its current position due to unpaid dues from the state government.
Urgent inquiry
Need for quick investigation
Reddy emphasized the need for a quick investigation into these allegations. He said that if not addressed promptly, they could hurt SCCL's financial health and future growth. The minister also called for an assessment of whether there are adequate safeguards mechanisms and internal controls in place for effective functioning of SCCL.
Tech intervention
Use technology-based monitoring tools, periodic reviews: Reddy
Reddy suggested that the state should consider using technology-based monitoring tools and periodic reviews to detect weaknesses early. He said these measures would close systemic gaps, prevent recurrence, and bolster SCCL's efficiency, transparency, and credibility. The minister also sought the chief minister's personal intervention to ensure smooth operation of the company and safeguard welfare of all personnel engaged with it.