Coca-Cola plans $1B IPO of Indian bottling arm

Company profile

Hindustan Coca-Cola operates 14 manufacturing plants across 12 states

Hindustan Coca-Cola is one of the largest soft-drink bottlers in India. The Bengaluru-based company serves over 1.7 million retail outlets and employs more than 5,000 people. It operates 14 manufacturing plants across 12 states and distributes its products to 236 Indian districts. Last year, Coca-Cola sold a minority stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to Jubilant Bhartia Group as part of its strategy to bring on board a local strategic partner while continuing expansion in one of its fastest-growing markets.