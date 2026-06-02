Coca-Cola's Indian bottling subsidiary may get listed in 2027
What's the story
Coca-Cola is considering an initial public offering (IPO) for its Indian bottling subsidiary, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to list on India's Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange by 2027. Currently, Coca-Cola holds a 60% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings after Jubilant Bhartia Group acquired a 40% stake in the bottler in 2025.
Bottling operations
Hindustan Coca-Cola operates 14 bottling plants across India
Established in 1997, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings operates 14 bottling plants across 10 Indian states. The company packages, distributes, and sells a range of beverages including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite and Fanta. "The Coca-Cola Company will stay invested in this important bottler and focus on growing our portfolio of global and local brands in India," said Coca-Cola President for India and Southwest Asia, Sanket Ray.
Market strategy
Coca-Cola's growth in India
Coca-Cola considers India a major growth market. The company reported sales of $526.37 million in 2024-25, its highest since at least 2021. Despite facing competition from Reliance's Campa Cola, Coca-Cola remains committed to its Indian operations. Last year, Bloomberg News reported that an IPO could value the Coca-Cola bottling unit at $10 billion.