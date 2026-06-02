Coca-Cola holds a 60% stake in HCCB

Coca-Cola's Indian bottling subsidiary may get listed in 2027

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:19 pm Jun 02, 202601:19 pm

What's the story

Coca-Cola is considering an initial public offering (IPO) for its Indian bottling subsidiary, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to list on India's Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange by 2027. Currently, Coca-Cola holds a 60% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings after Jubilant Bhartia Group acquired a 40% stake in the bottler in 2025.