Cochin Shipyard shares tumble nearly 9% after FY27 EBITDA guidance
Cochin Shipyard's stock dropped nearly 9% on Friday (its biggest fall since March 2024) after the company shared FY27 EBITDA margin guidance of around 14%.
The new guidance of 14% is below the 17% figure it delivered in the June quarter and the 16% figure in financial year 2026.
Investors weren't thrilled, and the market reacted quickly.
Cochin Shipyard expects 12% revenue growth
Looking ahead, Cochin Shipyard expects revenue growth of 12% in fiscal 2027, with potential to rise to 15%.
Most of this will come from shipbuilding (with slimmer margins), while ship repair brings in higher profits.
Its order book sits at ₹22,000 crore and could jump to ₹27,000 crore if it lands new contracts.
Plus, it has teamed up with Drydocks World Dubai for a big ship repair facility in Kochi, hoping it will bring in ₹600 crore within two years and even more after that.