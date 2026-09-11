Cochin Shipyard shares tumble nearly 9% after FY27 EBITDA guidance

Looking ahead, Cochin Shipyard expects revenue growth of 12% in fiscal 2027, with potential to rise to 15%.

Most of this will come from shipbuilding (with slimmer margins), while ship repair brings in higher profits.

Its order book sits at ₹22,000 crore and could jump to ₹27,000 crore if it lands new contracts.

Plus, it has teamed up with Drydocks World Dubai for a big ship repair facility in Kochi, hoping it will bring in ₹600 crore within two years and even more after that.