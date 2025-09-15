Next Article
Cochin Shipyard's stock climbs 2% after announcing final dividend
Cochin Shipyard's stock climbed over 2% to ₹1,781.80 on Friday after the company announced a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share, effective September 12.
The stock is a constituent of the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
Financials: Net profit and revenue growth
For the quarter ending June 2025, revenue rose to ₹1,068.59 crore with net profit at ₹187.83 crore—both up from last year's numbers for the same period.
For the full fiscal year (ending March 2025), revenue hit ₹4,819.96 crore and net profit was ₹827.33 crore, showing steady growth from FY24 figures.
With earnings per share at ₹31.45 and almost no debt (Debt to Equity ratio of just 0.01), Cochin Shipyard looks financially solid—something investors tend to love seeing right now!