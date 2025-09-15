Next Article
Cochin Shipyard's stock climbs on dividend proposal, new auditors
Cochin Shipyard's stock climbed 2.8% to ₹1,794.50 on Monday, thanks to some big updates: the company just announced a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share for FY 2024-25 and revealed its new statutory auditors for next year.
The dividend still needs shareholder approval at the AGM on September 29—if it gets the green light, payouts are expected by October 28.
New auditors, market cap details
The new auditors, M/s Babu A Kallivayalil & Co from Kochi, have been in the audit game since 1991.
Cochin Shipyard's market cap sits at ₹47,223 crore right now (with a free float of ₹15,105.40 crore).
The stock has seen some wild swings this past year—from a high of ₹2,545 to a low of ₹1,180.20—but these latest moves seem to have given investor confidence a nice boost.