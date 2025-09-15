Cochin Shipyard's stock climbs on dividend proposal, new auditors

New auditors, market cap details

The new auditors, M/s Babu A Kallivayalil & Co from Kochi, have been in the audit game since 1991.

Cochin Shipyard's market cap sits at ₹47,223 crore right now (with a free float of ₹15,105.40 crore).

The stock has seen some wild swings this past year—from a high of ₹2,545 to a low of ₹1,180.20—but these latest moves seem to have given investor confidence a nice boost.