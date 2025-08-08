Cochin Shipyard's stock dips ahead of quarterly results
Cochin Shipyard's stock slipped 2.05% to ₹1,658 on Friday, just days before its big quarterly results announcement.
The drop comes after the company named a new Part-Time Official Director, and with investors watching closely for any signs about the company's future.
Last quarter, the company reported a profit of ₹287.19 crore
Earnings reports can shift market mood fast—especially when a company's been growing.
For March 2025, Cochin Shipyard posted higher revenue and profit than last year (₹1,757.65 crore revenue and ₹287.19 crore profit), showing steady momentum.
Annual revenue and profit numbers
Despite solid growth—annual revenue hit ₹4,819.96 crore and profits rose to ₹827.33 crore—the share price dipped.
With a super low debt-to-equity ratio (0.01) and rising earnings per share (₹31.45), the company looks stable, but all eyes are now on what the new numbers will reveal.