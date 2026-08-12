CodeRabbit raises $143 million, valued $1.5B, AI code review platform
CodeRabbit, an AI-powered code review platform, just scored $143 million in fresh funding, pushing its value to a cool $1.5 billion.
Big names like Atomico and Smash Capital co-led the round, showing how much companies are leaning on smart tools to keep their AI-generated code safe and reliable.
CodeRabbit serves over 17,000 clients
Based in San Francisco, CodeRabbit conducts more than 2 million code reviews a week for more than 17,000 clients, including tech giants like NVIDIA and BMW.
Their platform spots bugs and security risks before they become real problems.
They've just opened a London office and are eyeing more growth in Europe and Asia (Japan included).
Plus, they're putting more than $10 million into free AI tools for open-source projects over the next 12 months, so expect even more innovation ahead.