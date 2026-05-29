Coffee Day Enterprises stock up 20% after Siddaramaiah suggests Shivakumar
Business
Coffee Day Enterprises's stock shot up 20% on Friday, May 29, right after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigned and suggested Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as his replacement.
There's a family connection too: Shivakumar's daughter is married to the son of CCD founder VG Siddhartha, which definitely caught investors' attention.
Congress meeting discusses cabinet changes
Congress leaders met in Delhi to talk about cabinet changes and pick new faces for key roles, with Shivakumar likely taking over as chief minister.
The buzz is that several current ministers might not return, and the new government could have four deputy chief ministers to better represent different communities across the state.