Coffee Day Global posts ₹14cr profit as revenue rises 5.7%
Business
Coffee Day Global Ltd., the operator of Cafe Coffee Day, is finally back in the green, posting a ₹14 crore profit after last year's massive loss of nearly ₹176 crore.
Revenue grew by 5.7% to ₹1,094 crore, showing things are looking up for India's favorite coffee chain.
Cafe Coffee Day machines exceed 55,800
Operating profit jumped 27% to ₹198 crore, but CCD's average daily sales barely moved, and the number of outlets dropped from 435 to 424.
Still, its vending machine business is booming: machines increased from 54,100 to more than 55,800 this year.
Parent company CDEL also reported a solid profit of ₹210 crore and steady revenue growth, hinting at more positive vibes ahead for both brands.