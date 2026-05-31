Coffee Day Global posts ₹14cr profit as revenue rises 5.7%

Cafe Coffee Day machines exceed 55,800

Operating profit jumped 27% to ₹198 crore, but CCD's average daily sales barely moved, and the number of outlets dropped from 435 to 424.

Still, its vending machine business is booming: machines increased from 54,100 to more than 55,800 this year.

Parent company CDEL also reported a solid profit of ₹210 crore and steady revenue growth, hinting at more positive vibes ahead for both brands.