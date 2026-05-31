Cafe Coffee Day parent swings back to profit in FY26

Coffee Day Global Ltd has announced a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹14 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26). This comes as a major turnaround from the previous fiscal year when it had reported a loss after tax of ₹175.92 crore. The company's revenue from operations also saw a growth of 5.7% to reach ₹1,094 crore in FY26.

Financial growth Operating profit jumps to ₹198cr in FY26 The company's operating profit or EBITDA also witnessed a significant jump of 27% to ₹198 crore in FY26. This is a major improvement from the previous fiscal year when the company had reported a net revenue of ₹1,034.63 crore and a loss after tax of ₹175.92 crore. The Average Sales Per Day (ASPD) for Coffee Day Global also saw a slight rise to ₹21,101 in FY26 from ₹21,016 in FY25.

Decline Decline in number of Cafe Coffee Day outlets Despite the financial growth, the number of Cafe Coffee Day outlets fell to 424 at the end of FY26 from 435 a year ago. The Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) for these outlets was negative at -1.72% during this fiscal. However, on a positive note, the company's vending machine business witnessed growth with its count increasing to 55,802 by Q4 FY26-end as against 54,100 in the same period last year.

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