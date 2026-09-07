Coforge aims $5 billion revenue by FY30, Sudhir Singh says
Coforge, one of India's top software companies, is aiming to hit $5 billion in revenue by fiscal 2030, and they're feeling pretty confident about it.
CEO Sudhir Singh credits their strong growth and smart moves, like expanding into high-demand sectors and making big deals.
For context, they pulled in $1.87 billion this year, up 29% from last year.
Encora $2.35B buy to boost services
A lot of Coforge's success comes from booming demand in travel, hospitality, and transportation.
Their biggest move yet was buying U.S.-based IT firm Encora for $2.35 billion earlier this year, a deal that should boost their services even more.
Plus, by focusing on proactive partnerships (instead of just undercutting rivals), they've kept a solid 14.4% operating margin and are hiring specialized talent with AI fluency.