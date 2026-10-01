Coforge expanding Krakow engineering center to over 660 by 2027
Business
Coforge is ramping up its Krakow, Poland, engineering center, planning to grow the team from over 375 to more than 660 people by 2027.
This move comes as more European clients look for help with AI, cloud technology, and digital upgrades.
The center has quickly shifted from serving just one client to now supporting industries like travel, banking, and retail.
Coforge blends employees with AI agents
To handle the growth, Coforge is adding more than 20,000 square feet of workspace in Krakow and doubling down on hiring local talent.
The center blends human employees with AI agents to support digital transformation across Europe.
As COO Sunil Fernandes puts it, this expansion shows Coforge's commitment to helping different industries adapt as technology keeps evolving.