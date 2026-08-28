Coforge expands Pegasystems partnership, can brand and sell AI solutions
Coforge just leveled up its long-running partnership with Pegasystems, scoring more freedom to brand and sell AI-powered enterprise solutions directly.
This means Coforge can now offer smoother, ready-to-go tech for industries like insurance, travel, and finance.
Investors seemed to like the news: Coforge shares jumped 3.43% by mid-morning on Friday.
Coforge says partnership eases procurement
The expanded partnership lets Coforge blend Pega's automation tools with its own engineering know-how, making it easier (and faster) for businesses to adopt AI.
John Speight, President and EU Geo Business Leader at Coforge, put it this way: this should minimize procurement hassles and speed up implementation.
With the stock already up nearly 19% this year, this move could keep Coforge's momentum going strong.