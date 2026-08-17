Coforge makes AI central to its strategy to accelerate growth

Coforge, a Noida-based IT company, is setting its sights on faster growth by making artificial intelligence, or AI, a core part of its strategy.

CEO and Executive Director Sudhir Singh says they are aiming to beat their already impressive close to 21% growth over the past 10 years.

As more businesses move beyond just experimenting with AI and start using it in real operations, Coforge wants to help connect all the tech (AI models, data, and processes) to build smarter, more autonomous organizations.