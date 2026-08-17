Coforge makes AI central to its strategy to accelerate growth
Coforge, a Noida-based IT company, is setting its sights on faster growth by making artificial intelligence, or AI, a core part of its strategy.
CEO and Executive Director Sudhir Singh says they are aiming to beat their already impressive close to 21% growth over the past 10 years.
As more businesses move beyond just experimenting with AI and start using it in real operations, Coforge wants to help connect all the tech (AI models, data, and processes) to build smarter, more autonomous organizations.
Coforge targets $5B by 2030
To make this happen, Coforge is building custom AI tools for businesses and ramping up its tech capabilities.
They have launched Coforge Nuuron (an operating system for organizational autonomy) and Momentuum blue (a new subsidiary focused on transforming business processes with AI).
The big goal is to hit $5 billion in revenue by 2030, mostly through organic growth but also with some smart acquisitions along the way.
Singh points out that while AI will not replace traditional IT services like app development or outsourcing, it is going to transform them in ways that open up huge opportunities for tech companies like Coforge.