Coforge Q1 FY27 revenue and profit surge on AI-powered engineering
Business
Coforge just posted a 63.3% jump in profit for Q1 of fiscal 2027, hitting ₹518.6 crore, thanks to strong demand for AI-powered engineering and cloud services.
Revenue was also up nearly 50% year-over-year, reaching ₹5,527.7 crore.
Coforge's $2.5bn Encora acquisition boosts revenue
Their recent $2.5 billion acquisition of U.S.-based Encora added a solid boost to revenue this quarter.
Plus, with $691 million in new orders (mostly from the Americas), Coforge is hiring more entry-level engineers and investing heavily in AI innovation.
CEO Sudhir Singh says they're set for "exceptional performance year" ahead.