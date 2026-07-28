Coforge Q1FY27 profit rises 49.1%, stock jumps over 9%
Business
Coforge's stock shot up over 9% on Tuesday, thanks to a super strong Q1FY27.
The IT firm's profit jumped 49.1% from Q1FY26 (year-ago quarter) to ₹531.7 crore, and revenue climbed by nearly the same margin, hitting ₹5,527.7 crore.
Coforge EBITDA rises 74% this quarter
Coforge also saw its operating profits (EBITDA) rise 74%, with better margins and $691 million in new contracts signed this quarter.
They are sharing the good vibes with an interim dividend of ₹4 per share (record date: August 3, 2026) and announcing plans to expand into China.
Attrition rates even dipped a bit, which is always nice for team stability.