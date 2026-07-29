Coforge reports AI services drove 86% of revenue last quarter
Business
Coforge just shared that AI-powered engineering, data, and cloud services brought in 86% of its revenue last quarter.
The company also noted that nearly 30% of its projects now use AI, with its Nuuron platform helping clients roll out AI across different parts of its business.
Coforge moves toward enterprise autonomy
Singh says the company is moving from just experimenting with AI to actually using it for big, real-world results, what he calls "enterprise autonomy."
Coforge is also expecting a record number of big deals this quarter, after already hitting $691 million in new orders in the June quarter.
Even with recent acquisitions, it kept profits strong and is looking at more growth ahead.