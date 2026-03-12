CognexiaAI launches India's 1st AI-native legal intelligence platform Business Mar 12, 2026

CognexiaAI just launched CognexiaAI Legal, the country's first fully AI-native legal intelligence platform.

Launched (and announced) at an event on March 12, 2026, this tool can scan and analyze thousands of pages in minutes, something that used to take weeks.

The launch drew industry experts and government officials who see it as a big step for legal tech in India.