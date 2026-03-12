CognexiaAI launches India's 1st AI-native legal intelligence platform
CognexiaAI just launched CognexiaAI Legal, the country's first fully AI-native legal intelligence platform.
Launched (and announced) at an event on March 12, 2026, this tool can scan and analyze thousands of pages in minutes, something that used to take weeks.
The launch drew industry experts and government officials who see it as a big step for legal tech in India.
The platform offers real-time risk checks and clear insights
The platform covers everything from corporate law to HR compliance and court workflows.
It gives real-time risk checks and clear insights, all built on an Industry 5.0 setup that blends AI, digital twins, IoT, and cloud tech.
Plus, the platform is designed to keep sensitive legal and institutional data stored in India.
The company is moving from generic AI to domain-focused legal intelligence
Already serving 15,000 clients across 11 countries (including the U.A.E. and U.K.), CognexiaAI Legal uses proprietary large language models and advanced AI.
Dr. Nirmal Singh said the company is moving from generic artificial intelligence toward domain-focused legal intelligence tailored to Indian law.