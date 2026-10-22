Cognizant acquiring DyFlex to boost Australia and New Zealand AI
Cognizant just announced it is acquiring DyFlex Solutions, an Australian company known for its AI-powered SAP transformation work.
This move is all about boosting Cognizant's technology capabilities in Australia and New Zealand, especially around enterprise platforms and AI.
DyFlex brings serious SAP expertise to the table as a Platinum Partner, though the price tag for the deal has not been shared yet.
DyFlex has over 300 employees
DyFlex has grown fast since 2011, now with over 300 people across Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines.
By joining forces with Cognizant's global AI tools like Neuro AI Enterprise Core, they are aiming to help industries like mining and energy modernize with smarter cloud solutions.
The deal still needs regulatory approval but could wrap up by early 2027, another sign that AI and cloud technology are only getting bigger in business.