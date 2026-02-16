Cognizant and Google Cloud team up to supercharge agentic AI

By bringing in tools like Google Workspace and Gemini Enterprise, Cognizant wants to make everyday tasks—like creating content together or managing suppliers—a lot smoother. The idea is to weave AI into real business operations so teams can work faster and more efficiently.

Cognizant's dedicated Gemini center and in-house tools

Cognizant has set up a special center focused on Gemini, where they guide projects from design all the way through rollout.

Their in-house tools—like Ignition for quick prototyping and Agent Foundry for no-code solutions—help companies get started with AI without needing deep tech skills.

Plus, trained specialists are on hand to make sure everything runs smoothly as businesses scale up their use of agentic AI.