Cognizant and Google Cloud team up to supercharge agentic AI
Cognizant has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud around "Agentic AI," an approach designed to help businesses actually use AI—not just talk about it.
The plan? First, Cognizant will boost its own productivity using Google Workspace and Gemini Enterprise, then roll out these smarter workflows to clients.
Making everyday tasks smoother with AI integration
By bringing in tools like Google Workspace and Gemini Enterprise, Cognizant wants to make everyday tasks—like creating content together or managing suppliers—a lot smoother.
The idea is to weave AI into real business operations so teams can work faster and more efficiently.
Cognizant's dedicated Gemini center and in-house tools
Cognizant has set up a special center focused on Gemini, where they guide projects from design all the way through rollout.
Their in-house tools—like Ignition for quick prototyping and Agent Foundry for no-code solutions—help companies get started with AI without needing deep tech skills.
Plus, trained specialists are on hand to make sure everything runs smoothly as businesses scale up their use of agentic AI.