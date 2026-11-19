Cognizant and Infosys pursue divergent strategies to lead GCCs
Cognizant and Infosys are battling it out to lead the global capability centers (GCCs) space, but they're taking different routes.
Cognizant is all-in on AI training, helping its employees get future-ready, and just launched a new division for midsize clients.
Infosys, meanwhile, is focused on upgrading old tech systems to stay efficient and cut costs.
Sailaja Josyula, Deval Shah emphasize AI
At Everest Engage 2026, Cognizant's Sailaja Josyula talked about making employees more AI-savvy and reshaping roles for an AI-driven world.
Infosys's Deval Shah highlighted using AI to streamline processes and save money, backed by three billion-dollar deals in the past 12 months.
Both companies are clearly trying to outsmart each other as they chase the top spot in tech services.