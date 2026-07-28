Cognizant and Novartis announce 5-year AI-powered IT transformation partnership
Cognizant and Novartis have announced a five-year partnership to totally upgrade Novartis's IT game, using an AI-powered system.
The plan is to merge Novartis's applications, infrastructure, security, and digital workplace and platform services into one smooth setup.
The goal? Make things faster, simpler, and ready for more AI as Novartis grows.
Pharmaceutical companies embrace unified AI systems
This move shows how pharmaceutical companies are getting serious about digital transformation and smarter tech.
Cognizant's EMEA president Manoj Mehta put it nicely: "We are proud to expand our long-standing partnership with Novartis and support its AI-driven transformation across the value chain."
By ditching old, scattered systems for a unified approach, they are aiming for better reliability and a much smoother experience for everyone involved.