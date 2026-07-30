Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar reports surge in agentic AI demand
Business
Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar is seeing a surge in demand for projects built entirely around AI, especially agentic AI initiatives.
Companies are using these new tools to solve specific problems and try out fresh ideas.
Cognizant $5.48B revenue 7 $100 million+ deals
Cognizant reported revenue reached $5.48 billion, a 4.5% jump, and landed seven huge deals worth over $100 million each.
The financial services sector is leading the way with a 12% boost in AI adoption year over year.