Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S named to TIME100 AI list
Business
Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S just landed on the TIME100 AI list again for 2026, marking his second straight year.
He's being recognized not just for building fancy AI tech, but for actually helping businesses use AI to transform how people work and get ready for the future.
Cognizant launches Synapse to train millions
With a background in nuclear science, Kumar leads Cognizant, which has thousands of AI projects across different industries.
He's big on using "AI agents" to handle routine tasks so real people can focus on creative and meaningful work.
To help employees keep up with all this change, Cognizant has launched programs like Synapse to train millions of people in generative AI, making sure no one gets left behind as workplaces evolve.