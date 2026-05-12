Cognizant Coforge and LTM adopt AI-driven pricing in India

Cognizant tokens, Coforge subscription, LTM credits

Cognizant charges based on AI tokens used for tasks (whether fully automated or needing some human checks).

Coforge offers a subscription called "AI Mod Squads," giving clients access to over 130 AI agents priced by how complex the job is.

LTM lets clients buy prepaid credits for specialized tools, especially for software upgrades.

Cognizant saw solid growth in 2025, while Coforge and LTM saw solid growth in 2025-26 as these new models caught on.