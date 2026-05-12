Cognizant Coforge and LTM adopt AI-driven pricing in India
Big IT players in India like Cognizant, Coforge, and LTM are moving away from old-school hourly billing and getting creative with how they charge for their services.
Thanks to AI, they're now using things like token-based pricing, subscriptions, and prepaid credits, making costs more predictable and focused on actual results.
Cognizant tokens, Coforge subscription, LTM credits
Cognizant charges based on AI tokens used for tasks (whether fully automated or needing some human checks).
Coforge offers a subscription called "AI Mod Squads," giving clients access to over 130 AI agents priced by how complex the job is.
LTM lets clients buy prepaid credits for specialized tools, especially for software upgrades.
Cognizant saw solid growth in 2025, while Coforge and LTM saw solid growth in 2025-26 as these new models caught on.