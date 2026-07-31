Cognizant completes 1st global Codex hackathon with OpenAI, 10,000 employees
Cognizant wrapped up its first-ever global Codex Hackathon with OpenAI, where 10,000 employees from six Indian cities teamed up to build real-world artificial intelligence solutions.
The event, themed "Engineering the Frontier," gave people a shot at using OpenAI's Codex platform to solve enterprise challenges.
Cognizant to scale beyond 50,000 associates
The hackathon featured hands-on problem-solving, master classes led by OpenAI, and lots of team prototyping.
Rajesh Varrier, President - Global Operations and Chairman & Managing Director of Cognizant India, shared that it is all about combining human smarts with artificial intelligence to push what businesses can do.
Looking ahead, Cognizant plans to scale this program up to include more than 50,000 associates.
They have already set a Guinness World Records title for the largest online generative artificial intelligence hackathon last year.