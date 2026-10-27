Cognizant expands partnership with Travelport to weave AI into operations
Business
Cognizant is expanding its partnership with Travelport, aiming to weave artificial intelligence (AI) into everything from booking platforms to behind-the-scenes operations.
The goal? Faster innovation, smoother travel experiences, and a tech upgrade for how trips are planned and managed.
Cognizant investments will smarten Travelport systems
With Cognizant's big investments in AI tools and talent, Travelport's systems will get smarter.
As Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S put it, "With Travelport, we are putting those capabilities to work on infrastructure the global travel industry depends on."
In short: expect more efficient travel planning and some cool new features next time you book a trip.