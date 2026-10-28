Cognizant forms software engineering group to boost clients' AI investments
Cognizant just rolled out its arguably biggest team restructuring in nearly four years, starting October 26, 2026.
The company is merging its app development, digital engineering, and quality teams into a single Software Engineering Group (SEG) to help clients get more out of their AI investments.
This new setup creates three focused units: Industry Delivery Units (for specific sectors), Frontier Capability Units (for cutting-edge tech), and Application Services Units (for app support).
Cognizant seeks faster AI client outcomes
The goal? Faster service and smarter AI solutions for clients who want real results from their tech spend.
Cognizant pulled in $21.1 billion last year and is also helping employees get ready for new roles with programs like the Bridge Program.
They are not alone: other big tech names like Accenture and TCS are also reorganizing to keep up with the growing demand for AI-powered services.