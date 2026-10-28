Cognizant forms software engineering group to boost clients' AI investments

Cognizant just rolled out its arguably biggest team restructuring in nearly four years, starting October 26, 2026.

The company is merging its app development, digital engineering, and quality teams into a single Software Engineering Group (SEG) to help clients get more out of their AI investments.

This new setup creates three focused units: Industry Delivery Units (for specific sectors), Frontier Capability Units (for cutting-edge tech), and Application Services Units (for app support).