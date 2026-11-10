Cognizant launches Claude Frontier Capability Group to scale Anthropic assistant
Cognizant just rolled out the Claude Frontier Capability Group, bringing together more than 25,000 associates to help businesses use Anthropic's AI assistant.
The goal? Move beyond small test runs and make AI a real part of everyday business.
Cognizant trains or certifies 44,000+ associates
To back this up, Cognizant has already trained or certified more than 44,000 of its associates across business units and corporate functions on Claude tech.
They are also offering a managed services model, so clients can focus on their goals while Cognizant takes care of the technical side.
CEO Ravi Kumar S says it is a significant bet on Claude, and on what enterprises can achieve with it in their core operations.