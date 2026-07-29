Cognizant lowers fiscal 2026 growth forecast to 4% to 5.5%
Business
Cognizant has dialed down its fiscal 2026 revenue growth forecast, now expecting 4% to 5.5% growth instead of the earlier 4% to 6.5%.
The company says clients are being more careful with spending, which is why it has also lowered its reported revenue projections to 4.4% to 5.9%.
Cognizant Q2 revenue $5.48B meets expectations
This shift isn't just about Cognizant: many companies are focusing less on big digital overhauls and more on using AI to boost productivity and cut costs.
Even so, Cognizant's profit margins are holding steady, and its second-quarter results actually met expectations with $5.48 billion in revenue and solid year-over-year growth.
CEO Ravi Kumar S noted that clients are moving from "AI experimentation to enterprise-scale execution," even in a tricky economy.