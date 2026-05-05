Cognizant may cut 12,000-15,000 jobs globally

Cognizant , a leading IT services company, is considering a major workforce reduction that could affect between 12,000 and 15,000 employees worldwide, as per Moneycontrol. The bulk of the layoffs are likely to be in India where the company has more than 250,000 employees. The news comes after Cognizant announced Project Leap last week and estimated severance costs of $230 million-$320 million under this initiative.

Industry change Shift in IT services industry The potential layoffs at Cognizant also reflect a larger shift in the IT services industry. Industry executives have noted that clients are increasingly moving away from traditional staffing models, with one executive saying, "Customers are not okay with full pyramids anymore and don't want to fund training of freshers."

Layoff estimation Layoff estimates based on salary and severance assumptions The estimated layoffs at Cognizant are based on salary and severance assumptions across different geographies. In India, the average annual salary is about ₹15 lakh with severance typically around six months of pay. This amounts to roughly ₹7.5 lakh per employee which could impact around 12,000-13,000 employees in India alone. For higher-cost areas like the US, average salaries are much higher often around $100,000 annually with severance between four to six months.

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