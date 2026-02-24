Cognizant partners with Daimler Truck to transform workplaces with tech
Cognizant is partnering with Daimler Truck in a multi-year deal to give their global workplaces a tech upgrade.
The plan? Use AI and automation to make offices and factories more efficient, flexible, and user-friendly for employees everywhere.
They'll roll out Cognizant WorkNEXT(tm), an AI-powered platform designed for smarter, smoother workdays—think automated tasks, less manual hassle, and better support when you need it.
Kumar says AI at workplace core will enable resilience
Cognizant's CEO Ravi Kumar S says "By applying artificial intelligence at the core of the workplace, alongside automation, human-centric design and responsible governance, we are helping enable a more intelligent, resilient and future-ready environment for Daimler Truck's global workforce."
For anyone curious about how big companies are using tech to shape the future of work, this is one to watch.