Cognizant partners with Daimler Truck to transform workplaces with tech

They'll roll out Cognizant WorkNEXT(tm), an AI-powered platform designed for smarter, smoother workdays—think automated tasks, less manual hassle, and better support when you need it.

Kumar says AI at workplace core will enable resilience

Cognizant's CEO Ravi Kumar S says "By applying artificial intelligence at the core of the workplace, alongside automation, human-centric design and responsible governance, we are helping enable a more intelligent, resilient and future-ready environment for Daimler Truck's global workforce."

For anyone curious about how big companies are using tech to shape the future of work, this is one to watch.